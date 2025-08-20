Governor Kehoe Appoints First Woman Attorney General To Replace Andrew Bailey

With the announcement that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has accepted the position of Co-Deputy Director of the FBI Deputy, Governor Mike Kehoe, on Tuesday, wasted little time introducing his replacement…

“Catherine will be and is tough on crime, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Attorney General’s office under her leadership and our number one priority, which is public safety.”

In accepting the appointment, Hanaway assures that she will continue the job being left behind by Bailey and was humbled by the appointment.

“To go from a town of what is now 639 people, to standing in the governor’s office and accepting this appointment, is truly humbling and almost unbelievable to me.”

Hanaway becomes the first woman in state history to hold the position.

Her first official day in the office will be September 8th when Bailey is sworn into his new position.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Today, during a press conference at the Missouri State Capitol, Governor Mike Kehoe announced his appointment of Catherine L. Hanaway as the next Attorney General for the State of Missouri. Hanaway’s appointment will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Attorney General Andrew Bailey as the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The role of Attorney General is incredibly significant for state government, serving as the chief legal officer of the state, and there is not a more qualified person to serve Missourians as our next Attorney General than Catherine Hanaway,” said Governor Kehoe. “A former U.S. Attorney, Catherine is a talented, trusted prosecutor who has a passion for enforcing the rule of law. Congratulations to Catherine Hanaway, Missouri’s 45th Attorney General.”

The first woman to hold the position in state history and the first major statewide office appointee of the Kehoe Administration, Hanaway will assume the role of Missouri Attorney General on September 8, 2025, when Attorney General Bailey is sworn in as Co-Deputy Director of the FBI.

“Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s appointment as the Co-Deputy Director of the FBI is another testament to President Trump’s commitment to enforcing law and order, as Andrew has been a fighter for our state and nation throughout his entire career,” said Governor Kehoe. “Although Missourians will miss Andrew’s strong leadership in the Attorney General’s Office, we know that he will serve Americans well at the FBI. Congratulations to Andrew and his family on this appointment.”

Hanaway currently serves as Partner at Husch Blackwell in St. Louis, where she has successfully handled complex legal issues in both state and federal court. Before leading the firm as the first woman Chair, she served as Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives, the only woman to ever hold this role.

Hanaway previously served as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Eastern District of Missouri, U.S. Attorney, where she supervised more than 4,000 criminal, affirmative and defensive civil cases and personally tried cases to jury verdicts. She also supervised and assisted in the development of cutting-edge theories of criminal prosecution.

“I want to thank Governor Kehoe for this opportunity. It is a humbling honor to be selected for this role, and a duty I do not take lightly,” Hanaway said. “Attorney General Bailey has done an incredible job fighting for Missourians, and I am eager to get to work on behalf of Missourians to uphold the rule of law, protect the Constitution, and ensure a strong future for our state.”

Hanaway earned her Juris Doctor from The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Creighton University. Hanaway resides in St. Louis with her husband and is highly involved in community organizations including the Regional Business Council and the St. Louis Regional Crime Commission Board.