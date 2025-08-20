St. Robert Woman Arrested For Large Amount Of Meth

A St. Robert Woman is facing charges in Pulaski County after officers discovered more than 60 grams of methamphetamine.

Officials say it happened on Monday, when they pulled over a GMC Terrain with plates that didn’t match the vehicle.

Court documents show the driver, identified as Virginia Charland, became agitated after the deputy asked if she had anything “illegal” in the vehicle.

She refused to exit her SUV when requested, rolled up the window and attempted to place the vehicle in drive, until the deputies opened the driver’s side door.

Despite using her dog to block the deputies, they managed to get her out and discovered a large crystalline substance that weighed 58 grams in Charland’s purse.

They also found a small plastic box that contained two bags with a crystalline substance, a glass pipe, and approximately 100 small resealable plastic bags.

Charland is being held in the Pulaski County Jail on a $50,000 surety bond.