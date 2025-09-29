Governor Kehoe Makes Missouri First Map Official On Sunday

Governor Mike Kehoe makes it official on Sunday signing the Missouri First Map into law.

The House Bill had been sponsored by Representative Dirk Deaton and Senator Rusty Black creating provisions for redistricting federal congressional seats.

Highlights of the Missouri First Map include splitting fewer counties and municipalities than the current map, preserving two congressional districts as currently drawn and it retains every current member of Missouri’s congressional delegation in their current districts.

The Missouri First Map and the “Protect Missouri Voters” amendment to House Joint Resolution-3 will be placed on the ballot for voter approval.

More:

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe signed House Bill (HB) 1 of the One Hundred Third General Assembly’s Second Extraordinary Session of the First Regular Session into law. HB 1, sponsored by Representative Dirk Deaton and Senator Rusty Black, creates provisions for redistricting federal congressional seats.

“I was proud to officially sign the Missouri First Map into law today ahead of the 2026 midterm election,” said Governor Kehoe. “Missourians are more alike than we are different, and our values, across both sides of the aisle, are closer to each other than those of the congressional representation of states like New York, California, and Illinois. We believe this map best represents Missourians, and I appreciate the support and efforts of state legislators, our congressional delegation, and President Trump in getting this map to my desk.”

On August 29, Governor Kehoe convened the General Assembly for a special session to enact legislation establishing updated congressional districts for the State of Missouri and amending the state’s initiative petition process. Governor Kehoe worked with the General Assembly to pass the Missouri First Map in HB 1, a more compact, contiguous map that was created by Governor Kehoe‘s team.

Highlights of the Missouri First Map:

Splits fewer counties and municipalities than the current map.

Preserves two congressional districts as currently drawn.

Retains every current member of Missouri’s congressional delegation in their current districts.

On September 12, the General Assembly truly agreed to and finally passed the Missouri First Map in House Bill 1 and the “Protect Missouri Voters” amendment in House Joint Resolution 3, which will be placed on the ballot for voter approval.

Additional information on the map will be available at this link through the Office of Administration’s Redistricting Office. For more information on HB 1, visit house.mo.gov.