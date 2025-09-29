Fire In Rocky Mount Turns Out To Be Unreported Controlled Burn

What was initially reported as a fully involved house fire on Inspiration Point in the Rocky Mount area drew a considerable response by local fire personnel but ended up being an unreported controlled burn of debris which spread to the vacant and partially demolished structure.

Chief Jonathan Trail says contact was made by arriving crews with the property owner who already had a fire break in place, the burn area was saturated by fire personnel to prevent any further accidental spread.

The property owner was also advised that in the future, regardless of the size of the fire, to report any controlled burn especially if lake front and easily visible to others who are unaware of the circumstances.

The accidental unreported burn, in this case, drew on the resources of fire personnel from Rocky Mount, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Moreau and Gravois before the mutual aid was canceled.