Governor Kehoe Makes More Statewide Appointments Including One Locally

Governor Mike Kehoe has announced four more appointments to fill a county office vacancy and three vacancies on various boards and commissions.

Leisha Barry, of Holt, was appointed to the Northwest Missouri State University Board of Regents.

Ms. Barry is a retired client services vice president for Cerner Corporation and remains active in her community through service on the Northwest Missouri State University Foundation Board and the Master Gardeners of Greater Kansas City through the University of Missouri Extension. She previously served as trustee, secretary, and president of the Liberty Hospital Foundation. Barry earned her bachelor’s degree in medical technology from Northwest Missouri State University and a Master of Business Administration in Management from Rockhurst University.

Kamera Meaney, of Blue Springs, was appointed to the MO HealthNet Oversight Committee.

Ms. Meaney is the chief of health policy and government relations officer for University Health in Kansas City. She serves her community as board president of Nurture KC and is a member of the University of Missouri–Kansas City Alumni Board. She previously served as commissioner for the City of Blue Springs Art Commission. Meaney earned her bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Missouri–Kansas City, a Master of Business Administration from MidAmerica Nazarene University, and a Master of Arts in History from Marquette University.

Steve Poniewaz, of Ballwin, was appointed to the Credit Union Commission.

Mr. Poniewaz is the president and chief executive officer of First Missouri Credit Union in St. Louis. In addition to his professional career, he is an active member of the Affton-Lemay Chamber of Commerce. Poniewaz earned his Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Maryville University.

Beth Wulff, of Vienna, was appointed as the Maries County Collector.

Ms. Wulff currently serves as deputy county collector for Maries County. She is active in her community as a member of her local parochial schools, where she serves as SCRIP coordinator. Wulff earned her associate’s degree in business and computer specialization from Metro Business College.