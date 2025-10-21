Tuesday’s Sports Report Features High School Football, Mizzou & MLB News

We enter the final week of high school football’s regular season.

It’s been a great year for school of the Osage, the Indians 6 and 2.

They’ve been state ranked for the last several weeks and after a win just a few short days ago against Southern Boone, the Indians have moved up to #8 in the latest high school football Class 3 state rankings, that was a 21 nothing win over Southern Boone.

Up next, Borgia.

Now a season ago it was a game dominated by the Knights.

They beat Osage by a score of 24 to nothing.

Might be a little different this time around as the Knights come in with not as stellar a record as they’ve done in years past.

Their five and three entering this final week.

You can hear the game Friday night on Classic Country 104.9.

Mizzou defensive end Zion Young named the SEC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week after 5 total tackles.

Young had 2 1/2 tackles for loss and two sacks and really got after Jackson Arnold of Auburn late in that football game.

And former Saint Louis Cardinal Albert Pujols will not be the next man manager of the Angels as was at least speculated a couple of weeks ago.

Could land, though, as the manager of the Orioles or Padres.