Governor Kehoe Meets with St. Louis Officials for Damage Assessments Following Friday’s Deadly Weather

Governor Mike Kehoe appeared in St. Louis on Saturday to talk with officials about damage assessments and recovery efforts following the deadly storm on Friday.

The National Weather Service says the storm spawned an EF-0 tornado which first touched down in Clayton before strengthening to an EF-3 with winds around 150 miles-per-hour by the time it was over.

The governor recognized local first responders and emergency personnel working around the clock since the storm and also said that state agencies will continue to work with local and federal partners in the relief efforts.

The St. Louis area could be in store for more severe weather through at least Tuesday of this week.