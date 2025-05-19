BWI and Leaving the Scene Charges Filed After Injury Accident

A St. Louis area man lands in the Camden County Jail after allegedly striking a dockhand in the ankle, hitting two other boats and then leaving the scene in a rental pontoon boat.

That’s according to the probable cause statement filed in Camden County which indicates the sequence of events started at an undisclosed business in Osage Beach.

When the pontoon was returned to the rental company, a male subject identified as 41-year-old Joseph Crabtree of Florissant reportedly admitted that he had been drinking earlier during the day before blowing a point-1-4-7 into the trooper’s portable B-A-C instrument.

The probable cause statement also alleges that a woman operating the boat when it was returned stated they didn’t hit any vessels but if they did it was not intentional.

Crabtree is formally charged with B-W-I physical injury and leaving the scene of a physical injury accident. He has since been released on a $50,000 bond.