Governor Kehoe Takes Steps To Help Missourians Affected By SNAP Losses

With the impending loss of November SNAP benefits to Missourians due the federal government shutdown, Governor Mike Kehoe’s office is taking steps to expedite food assistance for at-risk Missourians.

Kehoe has directed a full $10.6 million fund transfer from the Senior Services Growth and Development Fund to the Missouri Area Agencies on Aging and another $5 million to Missouri food banks using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding.

This action takes the place of a regular appropriation typically issued later in the year but is being issued now given an increase in need due to the loss of SNAP benefits which are 100 percent federally funded with each recipient receiving the benefits via EBT cards.

Missourians in need of food assistance or looking to volunteer or donate are directed to Feeding Missouri – a coalition of six Missouri Food Banks working to provide hunger relief to every county in the state.