Daylight Savings Time Hits This Sunday – Time To Fall Back

It’s that time of the year again when we fall back.

Daylight saving time will officially end at 2:00 Sunday morning meaning we move the clocks back one hour.

For many, that means an extra hour of shut-eye while, for others working a graveyard shift, it means an extra hour of work.

With the time change, lake area fire districts and departments are also suggesting you take the chance to put new batteries in your smoke and C-O-2 alarms.

Daylight saving time will start up again in just over four months during the early morning hours of March 8, 2026.