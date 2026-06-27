Governor Kehoe Will Not Call For Special Session On Data Centers

A formal request by a group of state representatives calling for a special session to debate the issues for and against data centers is apparently being disregarded in the state Capitol.

“We could sort out what is a real issue and what what isn’t because there’s a lot of noise on both sides out there. But the reality is, is that we already know that there are things that we need to do right now to, you know, put protections in there for the people of the state of Missouri.”

Lake area Representative Don Mayhew says word has it that Governor Mike Kehoe will not call for a special session opting instead for the issue to be considered in the next regular session, which Mayhew also says, will be too late for any substantial measures to be put in place.

“We have a constitution that says post facto law…..You can’t pass a law tomorrow to apply to for something today. Well, all these agreements with these data centers are going to happen long before we go into session.”

Around 20 Republican House members signed onto the request for a special session to talk about data centers including the 123rd District’s Jeff Vernetti.