Governor Parson Extends State Of Emergency To Cover Possible Missouri River Flooding

Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order extending the State of Emergency in preparation for potential flooding along the Missouri River over the coming days.

The State of Emergency was first declared on May 2nd through an Executive Order in response to severe weather at the time.

By extending the current action, it ensures that the state can directly assist local jurisdictions by allowing increased flexibility and capacity to support response and recovery efforts.

It’s also the first step required by FEMA to seek a major disaster declaration if statewide damages meet federal thresholds for Missouri.

The newly-signed executive order expires on July 31st unless otherwise terminated or extended again before then.