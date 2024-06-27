Benton County Sheriff Makes Numerous Arrests Over The Past Week

A number of people have been picked up by the Benton County Sheriff’s office over the past few days.

According to the Sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Nancy Fowler was picked up for Possess of a Controlled Substance & Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia…her bond was set for $15,000.

Also, 38-year-old Sally Rife was also picked up for 2nd degree domestic assault charges, her bond was set for $10,000.

Additionally, Kalyn Daniels was picked up for Violating an Order of Protection, her 2nd offense…her bond was set at $10,000

And finally, Jessica James was picked up for Operating a Vehicle On the Highway Without A Valid License, her 2nd Offense, and her bond was set at $300 dollars.

Outside of Benton County, a 77-year-old from Camdenton faces a pending charge after being arrested early Wednesday by the highway patrol in Camden County.

The patrol report alleges that Brent VanVleck was driving under the influence of drugs and had committed a lane violation.

VanVleck was apparently processed and then released with a future court date.