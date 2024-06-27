Voting For Seat On Aging Services Board In Benton County Happens July 2nd

A unique election is set to take place in Benton County this coming July.

Voters who are 60 or older will heading to the polls on July 2nd, to appoint a candidate who will represent the county on the Care Connection for Aging Services board of directors.

The two candidates running for the position include Janelle Segari of Warsaw, who worked for 25 years at the Principal Financial Group & who’s volunteered at the Senior Center for the past 12 years, as well as Pamela Osbourn of Cole Camp, a graduate of Missouri Western and a nurse of 31 years at the Sylvia G. Thomspon Center.

Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cole Camp Senior Center and the Warsaw Senior Center.

For those who already picked up your absentee ballots, they must be returned to the center by July 1st at 2 p.m. or postmarked no later than June 28, 2024.