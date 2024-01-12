Governor Parson Signs Executive Order For Upcoming Winter Cold Snap

Governor Mike Parson has signed a pre-emptive Executive Order in advance of the winter weather and extreme cold expected to blanket the state this weekend.

The order waives certain hours of service requirements for vehicles transportation residential heating fuel and activates the National Guard for state and local responses if needed.

The forecast is calling for snow accumulations and extreme temperatures into the single and negative digits across many areas in the state starting today (Friday).

Motorists are also encouraged to check driving conditions before venturing out onto the roadways.

You can view the order by clicking the link below:

https://www.sos.mo.gov/library/reference/orders/2024/eo2