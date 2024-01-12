With Expected Cold Snap Officials Are Giving Residents A Heads Up On Area Warming Shelters

Fri. Jan 12th, 2024
With the expected cold snap hitting the Lake this weekend, officials across the state are recommending you prepare ahead of time.
That includes making sure you have enough firewood, heating sources, blankets and more, in the case the power goes out or if you find yourself in a situation where you need to keep warm.
Camden County Emergency Management Director Samantha Henley says there are several warming centers to duck into, should the need arise…
“Most people know that the library district is part of that….as well as our senior centers, the YMCA…different things like that that are open during the day. We don’t have anything that’s open overnight.”
Henley urges those who will need shelter to make a plan now, and try contacting family and friends who may be able to help.
In 2022 a similar cold snap prompted the opening of a 24-hour warming center at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton, as well as discussions with the County Commission on building a more permanent warming shelter, but that hasn’t been completed yet.
A full look of the locations across the region & more tips to be safe can be found at the MDHSS’s website Or see below:
Camden County:
Osage Beach Library
1064 Gutridge Lane
Osage Beach, MO 65065
The HUB
1371 C Bagnall Dam Blvd
Lake Ozark, MO 65049
Sunrise Beach Library
14156 North State Highway 5
Sunrise Beach, MO 65079
Camdenton Senior Center
594 South State Highway 5
Camdenton, 65020
Macks Creek Library
90 State Road N
Macks Creek, MO 65786
Macks Creek Senior Center
558 Carnahan Road
Macks Creek, 65786
Climax Springs Library
14157 North State Highway 7
Climax Springs, MO 65324
Ivy Bend Youth Center
4039 Saw Mill Road
Stover, MO 65078
Stoutland Senior Center
306 South Highway T
Stoutland, MO 65567
Stoutland Library
132 Starling Avenue
Stoutland, MO 65567
Richland Library
111 West Camden Avenue
Richland, MO 65556
Miller County:
Miller County Library – Iberia
304 North Saint Louis Street
Iberia, MO 65486
Eldon Senior Center
926 East North Street
Eldon, MO 65026
Miller County Library – Eldon
308 East First Street
Eldon, MO 65026
Morgan County:
Westside Senior Center
1501 Highway O
Laurie, MO 65038
Versailles Senior Center
308 Fairgrounds Road
Versailles, MO 65084
Morgan County Library
600 North Hunter
Versailles, MO 65084
Otterville City Hall (Tipton Area)
204 North Cherry Street
Otterville, MO 65348
Benton County:
Warsaw Library
102 East Jackson
Warsaw, MO 65355
Warsaw Senior Center
17571 N. Dam Access Road
Warsaw, MO 65355
Cole Camp Library
701 West Main Street
Cole Camp, MO 65325
Cole Camp Senior Center
206 Junge Street
Cole Camp, MO 65325
Windsor Senior Center (Ionia Area)
201 South Main
Windsor, MO 65360
More tips from the MDHSS:
Hypothermia (hi-poe-THUR-me-uh) is defined as a drop in body temperature to less than 95 degrees Fahrenheit (°F) or 35 degrees Celsius (°C) as result of exposure to cold weather or a natural environment. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it’s produced. Hypothermia is dangerous and can quickly become life threatening. Don’t wait – call 911 first if you or someone else is showing signs of hypothermia!
Body temperature can drop when a person spends a long period of time exposed to cold temperatures. Loss of body heat can also occur when a person becomes wet with water or sweat, even in milder temperatures. It is important to note this condition can happen indoors as well as outdoors, especially when someone isn’t properly clothed or lives in a poorly heated home. Factors that contribute to hypothermia include:
Hypothermia can happen to anyone; however, some people are at greater risk and may need assistance to stay safe in cold weather.
To find out more click here -> https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/hypothermia/