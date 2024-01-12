K9 Donzi & Handler Corporal Harvey Join The Lake Ozark Police Department

The Lake Ozark Police Department adds a new officer to the ranks which will, undoubtedly, be valuable in helping to take a bite out of crime.

That’s according to City Administrator Harrison Fry who says the team of K9-Donzi and his handler Corporal Harvey were introduced together during this week’s board of aldermen meeting.

“The officer, Donzi, who was our new K-9 officer, a very handsome Belgian Malinois, came in and got sworn in. I know they’ve been fast at work after they’ve graduated from their canine school together, and Donzi has already been involved in a number of drug interdictions and locating suspects. So he’s a great addition in a very short period of time.”

K9-Donzi is about a year-and-a-half old.

His addition to the force was made possible largely due to community donations.

Fry adds that Donzi will also be a valuable tool when it comes to public relations.