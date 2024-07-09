Governor Parson Signs Several High-Profile Bills Into Law Tuesday

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, ON Tuesday, signing several high-profile bills into law.

During the morning signing ceremony in Jefferson City, those bills included…

–House Bill-2057 which exempts streaming providers from paying separate local use fees in addition to those already being levied.

–Senate Bill-894 which creates different provisions for the promotion of business development across the state;

–Senate Bill-756 which clarifies language of last year’s Senate Bill providing property tax relief to senior citizens;

–and Senate Bill-754 which relates to public safety establishing Blair’s Law, Max’s Law and Valentine’s Law which take aim at drug trafficking and creates stricter punishment for armed criminal action repeat offenders, endangering the welfare of children and unlawful firearm possession.

He also signed a Senate Bill authorizing a state and local sales tax exemption for the expansion of the National Nuclear Security Administration campus in Kansas City.

The exemption covers all sales and purchases of tangible personal property, building materials, equipment, fixtures, manufactured goods, machinery and parts for the expansion.

Parson signed the bill in a ceremony on Monday at the KC NExT construction site. Several representatives from Honeywell along with different state and local-elected officials were on hand for the ceremonmy.