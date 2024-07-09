MODOT Construction On HWY 54 In Jefferson City Begins

Motorists who travel in and around Jefferson City are being forewarned about some roadway work which may affect your routes of travel.

Weather permitting, work was supposed to begin Monday under the route-50 and McCarty Street overpasses with some single-lane closures possible in the area.

Modot will also begin work on the 15th along a half-mile stretch of 54 from just south of the Missouri River bridges to Business-50 with traffic being restricted to one lane in each direction and the speed limit reduced to 35-miles-per-hour through the work zone.