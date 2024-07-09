Tuesday Sports Report Features College Football, Golf & MLB Baseball

Well, college football’s talking season is just about here.

SEC media days next week for the first time down in Dallas, Texas.

The player contingent joining head coach Eli Drinkwitz will be wide receiver Luther Burden, quarterback Brady Cook, and defensive lineman Christian Williams.

For Drinkwitz, he has also found himself on the watch list for the Dodd Trophy.

That goes to college football’s top coach at the end of the season.

And with all the expectations around the Tigers, why not? Coach Drinkwitz.

Well, we are on the doorstep of the I-70 series

Cardinals and Royals at Bush.

The Birds find themselves a season high five games above .500 after taking three of four from the Nationals.

Meanwhile, the Royals in a slightly different position.

They won 17 games back-to-back months in April and May.

But since then, just a 12-win month of June and two and four so far in the month of July.

Games 1 & 2 are to be played back-to-back on Wednesday due to a rainout today.

And how about this?

Despite much speculation, Tiger Woods will not be the captain of the next U.S. Ryder Cup team.

It instead will be Keegan Bradley, who’s still only 38 years old.