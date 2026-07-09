Governor Signs Bentley and Mason’s Legislation into Law

Governor Mike Kehoe, on Thursday, signed at least a dozen bills into law which highlight families, first responders and military service members.

Arguably, the two appearing the most in the headlines over the process, were House Bills 1740 and 1839.

1740, co-sponsored by Representative Dave Griffith and Senator Mike Bernskoetter whose district covers the lake area, establishes Bentley and Mason’s Law taking aim at long-term financial responsibility of intoxicated drivers whose actions cause the death of a child’s parent or guardian.

House Bill-1839, now a law, requires age verification of adult websites containing sexual material deemed to be harmful to minors while authorizing the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to impose civil penalties on non-compliant websites.

Other bills signed by the governor modify provisions relating to military affairs, public safety and drug trafficking charges, ambulance districts and the public employee retirement system.