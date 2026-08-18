Camdenton School District Mourning Student Death, Support Being Offered

With the beginning of the new school year now under a week away, the Camdenton Laker nation is mourning the death of one of their students.

14-year-old Ayden “Bud” Bradley passed away when he was first reported as missing late Friday afternoon or early evening and then was found nearby after drowning in a swimming pool.

The Camdenton District says counselors will be available for any students and staff who might need some support in dealing with the death.

A visitation for Bud is planned for Friday afternoon from 4-6 at the First Assembly of God Church in Camdenton with the funeral to follow.

Those planning to attend are being asked to bring a rubber duck.