Wed. Aug 19th, 2026

 

Camdenton School District Mourning Student Death, Support Being Offered

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, August 18th, 2026

With the beginning of the new school year now under a week away, the Camdenton Laker nation is mourning the death of one of their students.

14-year-old Ayden “Bud” Bradley passed away when he was first reported as missing late Friday afternoon or early evening and then was found nearby after drowning in a swimming pool.

The Camdenton District says counselors will be available for any students and staff who might need some support in dealing with the death.

A visitation for Bud is planned for Friday afternoon from 4-6 at the First Assembly of God Church in Camdenton with the funeral to follow.

Those planning to attend are being asked to bring a rubber duck.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, August 18th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony