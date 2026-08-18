“Bluntman” Among the First Juggalos-Related Arrest in Camden County

A Pennsylvania man’s trip to the Juggalos gathering in Macks Creek is cut short, instead, by a trip to the Camden County Jail where he’s being held without bond.

A probable cause statement alleges Kevin Michael Jones, AKA Bluntman, was pulled over on eastbound-54 after not being able to stay in his lane.

Law enforcement including the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force received information that “Bluntman” advertised online the planned sale of a large amount of marijuana and how he had supplied the festival with his offerings for 20 years.

A K-9 search hit on the presence of narcotics with about 130 pounds of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and signs to advertise his one-stop shop at the festival were found in the vehicle.

Jones was just released from jail on a drug charge in Pennsylvania on August 14th. He appeared in court entering a “not guilty” plea on Tuesday and is set to return to the courtroom on Friday on charges of trafficking or attempting to traffic drugs and delivery of a controlled substance.