Mizzou Football Gets Preseason Accolades – #25 In Both Polls Out Right Now

Tue. Aug 18th, 2026
More pre season accolades for Mizzou Football.
They received a #25 ranking a couple of weeks ago by the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, and they are in that same #25 slot for The Associated Press poll.
At the very top, a lot is the same. Ohio State 1, Oregon 2, Georgia 3.
Where it starts to differentiate Notre Dame is 4 instead of five.
Texas swaps from 4 to 5 and then once again the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers.
They get 8 first place votes but are ranked number six in the country.
Still no love for a team that went undefeated.
Not being a name brand may be hurting Indiana just a little bit.