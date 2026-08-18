Mizzou Football Gets Preseason Accolades – #25 In Both Polls Out Right Now

More pre season accolades for Mizzou Football.

They received a #25 ranking a couple of weeks ago by the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, and they are in that same #25 slot for The Associated Press poll.

At the very top, a lot is the same. Ohio State 1, Oregon 2, Georgia 3.

Where it starts to differentiate Notre Dame is 4 instead of five.

Texas swaps from 4 to 5 and then once again the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

They get 8 first place votes but are ranked number six in the country.

Still no love for a team that went undefeated.

Not being a name brand may be hurting Indiana just a little bit.