Severe Storms Cause Damage And Power Outages

Severe storms that are rolling through the lake area have caused damage and power outages across the region.

Several thousand are without power at the moment. There are reports of down trees all across the region.

KRMS is assessing damage and will report further when able. Currently our stations are off the air due to the outages.

The storms will continue and it is recommended that you go inside and stay in a sturdy shelter until the storms pass.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for the region.