Gravois Fire District Hits Over 400 Calls So Far For 2024

The Gravois Fire District is now over 400 calls for service for the year.

Deputy Chief Chad Nicholson says for this past week, in addition to the 24 medical calls, Gravois personnel also responded to four natural cover fires and three traffic accidents to go along with one call each for an animal rescue, a smoke investigation, a lift assist and to provide mutual aid at a residential structure fire.

So far, year-to-date total, shows the Gravois Fire District has responded to 401 calls for service.