The 2024 total solar eclipse has come and gone with millions venturing into the path of totality.

From the lake area, the Daniels family and friends made the trip to Red Bud, Illinois, for Monday’s big event.

While the lake area was not in the direct path, we did have about 95% totality. If you missed out on it, you will have another chance to witness a total solar eclipse on August 23, 2044.