Trooper Erik Grottman To Retire After 30 Years Of Service

30 years of service in the ranks of the Missouri State Highway Patrol will soon come to an end with the announced retirement of Captain Erik A. Gottman.

Captain Gottman first joined the patrol as a member of the Water Patrol’s 27th Recruit Class back in October of 1995 and advanced through the ranks being assigned to Troop-B Macon before his final promotion to captain and commanding officer of Troop-B.

Gottman’s retirement will be officially effective later this week on Saturday, August 1st.