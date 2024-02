The Gravois Fire District reports 29 more calls for service for the week ending this past Saturday.

Medical calls dominated the weekly report with 22 responses.

Gravois fire personnel also responded to four natural cover fires, one report of downed power lines, one traffic accident and provided mutual aid to a residential structure fire in the Ivy Bend area.

Year-to-date, there have been 207 calls for service in the Gravois Fire District.