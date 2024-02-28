Windy Conditions, High Temps, Low Temps, Storms And Snow In Store For Next Few Days

It’s been an active day weather-wise at Lake of the Ozarks with a couple hazards in effect.

The National Weather Service says a Wind Advisory will be in effect all day into the evening hours.

The Red Flag Warning which was issued on Monday was also extended into today and tonight.

A combination of low humidities, strong and gusty winds, and the dry weather is making it a risky time to do any open burning.

Several natural cover fires in the lake area, especially in the western parts of the lake area, have been reported over the past week with hundreds of acres going up in flames.

The Wind Advisory and the Red Flag Warning are both set to expire at 9-PM and then, of course, we do have a chance of rain showers, sleet and snow showers during the overnight hours.

For more details on the latest weather conditions and warnings, visit the Springfield Division of the National Weather Service here: https://www.weather.gov/sgf/