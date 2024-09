The Gravois Fire District reports another 34 calls for service for the week ending this past Saturday.

Deputy Chief Chad Nicholson says, of the 34 calls, 28 were medical emergencies.

There were also calls for two traffic accidents, one reported house fire, one natural cover fire, a domestic assault and one stranded motorist.

With the 34 calls so far this year, Gravois personnel have now responded to 1,080 alarms.