Royals Fall To The Yankees While Cardinals Pick Up A Win

Frustrating night for the Royals in New York as they lose in 11 innings to the Yankees.

4 to 3 was the final.

Now the Royals battled back….A sacrifice fly from Salvador Perez in the top of the 7th inning tied the game at 2.

That was after Juan Soto’s go ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

That takes us to extras where Kansas City and New York would exchange runs in the 10th frame.

But in the bottom of the 11th inning, Jazz Chisholm the walk off game-winning hit to give the Yankees a win and the Royals slipping back to 13 games above the 500 mark, but still in a very good spot on the mound.

It was 6 innings from Cole Reagan’s and seven strikeouts.

Did give up that home run however to a fellow left-hander in Juan Soto.

Cardinals get a late inning win as they beat the Reds by a score of 2 to one.

It was Paul Goldschmidt’s go ahead double in the 8th inning that was the difference.

Nolan Arenado, he homered as well, and Ryan Helsley picks up save #44 in the process.

He’s been very good for the Cardinals, certainly eyeing the possibility of 50 saves before it’s all said and done.

Cardinals back to a game above 500.