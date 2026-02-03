More Details Released In Death Of Missing Person Amanda Rodgers

The highway patrol has now released details of the fatal wreck that killed a woman traveling from the Eldon area to the Camdenton area to pick up her kids.

The patrol says the accident happened on or about last Monday, the 26th, when Amanda Rodgers, who’s actually from Montreal, failed to negotiate a curve sending her car skidding and overturning off highway-54 near Howser Road in the Meads Flat area of Miller County.

The car was apparently concealed from view until a Miller County deputy on patrol discovered the crash site early Monday morning of this week.

A missing and endangered person advisory was issued for Rodgers this past weekend until the discovery was made.