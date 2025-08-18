Groundbreaking Ceremony Planned On Tuesday For New Camdenton Community Center

The future $4.1 million Camdenton Community Center will officially begin to take shape with a scheduled groundbreaking ceremony on the calendar for Tuesday.

Mayor John McNabb says, over the years, the concept for the future center which has been a collaboration of efforts has not changed.

“I’ve said this from the very beginning. My, my hope is that there’s something for everybody in this building. We’re not going to cater to just one age group.”

City Administrator Jeff Hooker says there are a lot of different activities planned for the center all focusing back on the community and at a fraction of the projected operational costs for running the pool.

“Let me talk about pickleball, You talk about volleyball, you talk about basketball, you talk about any type of event, tumbling, you name it, you could just about do it.”

The groundbreaking ceremony, Tuesday morning at 9:00, takes place next to aquatic center. The public is invited to attend.