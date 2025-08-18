Improvements Coming To Osage Beach Parks? Parks Manager Hints At Some Upgrades

Osage Beach Parks Director Eric Gregory recently appeared on KRMS Radio and TV, discussing the status of the two city parks and, specifically, about some upcoming improvements set to be made at Peanick Park on Route-42.

“It does need improvements. I am happy to say that there’s a very strong possibility there will be a very nice improvement coming this year, but I I can’t announce it yet.”

Gregory indicated that other improvements have been made or will be in the works. They include expanded pickleball opportunities, sand volleyball and plans to add onto disk golf within the park.