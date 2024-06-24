Groundbreaking Set For New Multi-State Agency Lab In Jefferson City

The State of Missouri will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony to officially start construction of what will be a new Multi-Agency State Lab Campus in Jefferson City.

Office of Administration Commissioner Ken Zellers says the campus will bring together several different areas across the state including public safety, health, agricultural production, wildlife and environmental which will, ultimately, create a safer and healthier community for generations to come.

Governor Mike Parson and members of his cabinet will be on hand for the groundbreaking which will take place behind the current State Public Health Lab on North Chestnut Street.

The groundbreaking will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27th.