A 56-year-old man from Lake Winnebago, Missouri, is injured when the boat he was driving ran aground near the one-mile mark of the main channel in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 1:00 Wednesday morning when the boat ran ashore, then overturned back into water becoming partially submerged.

The man was not wearing a lifejacket and suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital and faces a pending charge of boating while intoxicated.