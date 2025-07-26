Traffic Stop in Osage Beach Leads to Drug Charges and Possible Federal Violations Filed Against Two Texas Men

A report of erratic driving in the area of the Osage Beach Parkway and Case Road comes to an end with apparent drug charges and federal violations being filed against two men from Austin, Texas.

Osage Beach police say the vehicle with a Texas registration was located at a nearby gas station with two men inside where alleged methamphetamine and possible fentanyl were discovered.

39-year-old Cesar Yobani Duarte-Guillen and 41-year-old Jorge Alberto Diaz Valencia could not produce any I-D’s or paperwork to prove they are legally in the country.

They were both taken into custody and are being held in the Camden County Jail without bond on one count each of possessing a controlled substance and a federal violation.