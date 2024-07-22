Accident On HWY 42 Possibly Involving OBPD Vehicle & Driver Facing DWI Charges

A multi-vehicle accident along Highway-42 at Antioch Road in Miller County apparently did not result in any injuries but may have involved an Osage Beach Police patrol car and the arrest of one person.

An eyewitness driving through the area shortly before 4:00 Saturday morning, after it happened, tells KRMS News that a police car was involved and had damage from the accident.

A highway patrol report issued a short time later indicates a 20-year-old from Osage Beach was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash and a license plate violation.

She was taken to the Osage Beach Police Department before being released.

At this time, there is no confirmation that the accident and the arrest are connected.