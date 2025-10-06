Halloween Outfit Preview Shows Lots Of Adams Family & K-Pop Demon Hunters This Year

Wonder who will show up at your door this Halloween?

Costume stores have stocked plenty of Wednesday outfits for Adams Family fans.

Lots of K-pop demons are expected to be on the hunt for candy too.

Some trick or treaters will take inspiration from another Asian import…dolls and the Minecraft movie craze will be fully represented.

And because you have to have a wicked witch or two, they’re coming for you.

Stores say “Galinda” and “Alphaba” costumes are already flying off the shelves.