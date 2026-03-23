Lake Ozark Man Faces Misdemeanor Counts for Exposing Himself on the Bagnell Dam Strip

A 38-year-old Lake Ozark man faces charges after being accused of exposing himself outside a Lake Ozark restaurant and bar late Friday night.

Lake Ozark police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an establishment in the 1200 block of Bagnell Dam Boulevard and were able to locate the suspect, Jeremy Chorpening, in a second nearby establishment.

Officers attempted to take Chorpening into custody before he resisted and was able to get away despite being tasered. Chorpening was later taken into custody behind a third business refusing to identify himself.

Chorpening is formally charged in Miller County with misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor sexual misconduct…the equivalent of a DWI.

He’s been released after posting a $2,000 bond.