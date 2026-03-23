Versailles Man Charged After Disrupting a House of Worship

A 41-year-old man from Versailles faces several charges after a sequence of events that happened early Sunday afternoon.

A probable cause statement filed in Morgan County alleges that Joshua Dunnaway entered a church on East Jasper Street causing a disturbance with church attendees and making statements taken as threats against a church official and the official’s family including his son who works for the Morgan County Jail.

Dunnaway left that scene and then had a verbal encounter with a probation and parole officer at a nearby business before being picked up at his residence and then directing comments to a jail employee.

Dunnaway is formally charged with two felony counts each of tampering with a judicial officer and harassment, and misdemeanor counts of peace disturbance and disrupting a house of worship.

Dunnaway was being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.