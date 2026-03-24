Osage Beach Releases Statement Regarding Civil Suit Brought Against Mayor Harmison

The City of Osage Beach has released a statement regarding the filing of a civil lawsuit this week against Mayor Michael Harmison.

The statement reads as follows:

“The Mayor and Board of Aldermen are aware of civil litigation recently filed against Mayor Harmison’s business and will continue to evaluate information as it becomes available.

Because this matter concerns the private business activities of a City official and not City operations, the City has no further comment at this time. ”

The suit is in connection to Harmison borrowing what most would consider to be a large sum for his business from a local developer.