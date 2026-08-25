Hardy Continues To Recover For Mizzou Football – Could Return By October

Got a great headline coming out of Mizzou this weekend.

Running back Ahmad Hardy continues to recover from the gunshot wound that sidelined him earlier this spring.

For head coach Elite Drinkwitz, he says a pathway for Hardy’s full participation in practice is still a ways away.

So because of that, Hardy will not be active week one against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

That’s coming up a week from Thursday.

Now Drinkwitz gets into specifics here….at what point could we see Hardy back on the field?

Well, that would mean two consecutive weeks of full participation in practice that must happen before Hardy gets on the field and there was a report by Pete Damel of ESPN that Mizzou was targeting mid-september.

Drinkwitz would not confirm that report and in fact said could be mid-september, could be mid-october.

Nothing definitive on where the Tigers stand, but looks like a lot of work coming for backup Jamal Roberts to start the season.