Harrisonville School Superintendent Facing Charges From March Arrest At Margaritaville

The Superintendent of Harrisonville Schools is being charged in connection with damage done at a bar in Osage Beach.

According to court documents, Joseph Parkhurst is facing trespass and property damage charges in Camden County, after a dispute back in March at Margaritaville Lake Resort.

The records further indicate that staff told Camden County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene, that they found Parkhurst “intoxicated, asleep, and in his underwear.”

Security then escorted him out of the LandShark Bar, where they discovered numerous plastic cups that Parkhurst had allegedly drunk from, several half-empty pitchers & margarita mix, numerous empty beer cans, broken beer taps, a damaged computer, a broken landline phone & damage to the roof tiles.

In a further report conducted by KCTV 5 Investigates, it was confirmed through the district’s payment records, that Parkhurst had been reimbursed for registering for the spring, Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) conference.

MASA had held the conference from March 18th through the 20th at Margaritaville.

He is expected to appear in court on April 21st at 9 a.m. in Camdenton.