Shoreline Cleanup Underway – Call For Volunteers Ongoing

The call is going out for anyone wanting to be a part of this year’s Adopt-the-Shoreline cleanup which is now officially underway at Lake of the Ozarks.

Now sponsored by Ameren Missouri, the event provides volunteers with trash bags and disposal services.

Volunteer groups are responsible for cleaning at least five miles of shoreline and participating in at least two cleanup events each year.

Since 1991, more than 16,000 volunteers have removed about 6.2 million pounds of trash from the shoreline…an average of 68,000 pounds per year from 2016 to 2025 compared to about 320,000 per year from 1998 to 2006.

The official effort will run through the end of this month with more information about it available by contacting Ameren (573-365-9203) or on the shoreline program’s website.