Hazmat Activated for Chlorine Leak in Grand Point Area in Camden County

A hazmat incident Tuesday morning in Camden County draws on the resources of several agencies including the sheriff’s office which was summoned for traffic control because of motorists being upset they could not get through the area.

Sunrise Beach Fire Chief Joseph LaPlant says the initial call to the public water supply tower on Grand Point Boulevard reported that chlorine started leaking when a tank was being changed out in a maintenance building.

The call was upgraded to a multi-unit response including the Cole County Hazmat team and personnel from the Lake Ozark Fire District While Gravois provided move-up to cover the Sunrise Beach district during the incident.

Despite no immediate danger to the neighborhood or personnel outside a 200-foot isolation area, there was some concern due to changing wind patterns and a drone was used to verify there was no movement of a product cloud.

Entry was eventually performed by hazmat technicians who were able to shut down the leak, secure the tank and get the alarm under control which took about three hours.

There were no injuries.