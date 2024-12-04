High School Basketball Continues With Big Wins And Losses For Lake Area Teams

High School Basketball’s second week underway across the Lake Area…

Over the weekend it was Stoutland with a win over Iberia….72 to 65.

On Monday nearby Lebanon had a win over Gainesville….90 to 85, while another nearby team also picked up a win…that was Vienna over Bunceton…82 to 11.

On Tuesday we saw a number of teams hitting the court….they include….

Stover who defeated Butler 58 to 57…

Crocker who beat Laquey 93 to 66….

Macks Creek fell to Dadeville, 58 to 31…

Dixon who won over Newburg 78 to 55…

Eugene who beat Russellville 81 to 27….

Cole Camp who fell to Knob Knoster 67 to 40…

Warsaw who fell to nearby Lincoln….59 to 48….

California who won over New Bloomfield 72 to 46….

It’s worth noting that Camdenton was scheduled to take on Marshall and Versailles was to take on Eldon, however those games have not yet happened and still remain as TBD at this time.

For Wednesday…..

St. Elizabeth is set to take on Linn….Russellville is set to take on School of the Osage….both games are TBD at this time.

On Thursday….

Camdenton will take on California….Stoutland will take on Crocker….Lincoln will take on Weaubleau….School of the Osage will take on Eugene…Richland will take on Newburg….St. Elizabeth will take on Southern Boone….Versailles will take on Tipton….Warsaw will take on Windsor….all of those games, except Camdenton, are TBD at this time. Camdenton’s game shows to start at 7PM.

For more about upcoming basketball games visit the MSHSAA website.