Endangered Silver Advisory Issued in Camden County (3:25pm)

Thu. Dec 5th, 2024
NEWS ALERT
For further information please contact: Camden County Sheriff’s Office
573-346-2243
EMPHASIS: Endangered Silver Advisory Alert
State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 126 Myers Rd, Linn Creek, MO at 3:30 PM on 12/03/2024.
The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:
Carolin Marie Barton, a white, female, age 74, hgt 5′ 1″, 100 lbs, brown and gray hair, green eyes.
Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Dementia and Alzheimer’s
Vehicle Information:
Dark gray 2020 Mazda unknown model bearing Alabama, unknown
Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person:
Barton left the residence without her cell phone and is without required medication.