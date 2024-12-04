Endangered Silver Advisory Issued in Camden County (3:25pm)

NEWS ALERT

For further information please contact: Camden County Sheriff’s Office

573-346-2243

EMPHASIS: Endangered Silver Advisory Alert

State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 126 Myers Rd, Linn Creek, MO at 3:30 PM on 12/03/2024.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Carolin Marie Barton, a white, female, age 74, hgt 5′ 1″, 100 lbs, brown and gray hair, green eyes.

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Dementia and Alzheimer’s

Vehicle Information:

Dark gray 2020 Mazda unknown model bearing Alabama, unknown

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person:

Barton left the residence without her cell phone and is without required medication.