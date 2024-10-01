High School Football Results From Week 5

Camden Lakers Friday night, you heard it on 93.5 Rocks to the Lake and watched it on KRMS-TV.

They beat Battle 20-0.

Lakers back above .500, they’re 3-2.

Osage is 4-1 after a 30-7 win over California.

Eldon, they lose to Hallsville 38-29.

Versailles blanked by state-ranked Warsaw 42-0.

Cole Camp still looking for their first win, beaten by Lone Jack 38-26.

Here’s a full results list for the entire Lake Region:

Benton:

Cole Camp falls to Lone Jack – 38 to 26

Lincoln falls To Windsor – 38 to 6

Warsaw wins over Versailles – 42 to 0

Camden:

Camdenton wins Over Battle (Columbia) – 20 to 0

Laclede:

Lebanon falls to Nixa – 56 to 12

Miller:

School of the Osage wins over California – 30 to 7

Morgan:

Eldon falls to Hallsville – 38 to -29

Versailles falls to Warsaw – 42 to 0

Pulaski:

Waynesville falls to Ozark – 27 to 19