High School Football Results From Week 5

Tue. Oct 1st, 2024
Camden Lakers Friday night, you heard it on 93.5 Rocks to the Lake and watched it on KRMS-TV.
They beat Battle 20-0.
Lakers back above .500, they’re 3-2.
Osage is 4-1 after a 30-7 win over California.
Eldon, they lose to Hallsville 38-29.
Versailles blanked by state-ranked Warsaw 42-0.
Cole Camp still looking for their first win, beaten by Lone Jack 38-26.
Here’s a full results list for the entire Lake Region:
Benton:
Cole Camp falls to Lone Jack – 38 to 26
Lincoln falls To Windsor – 38 to 6
Warsaw wins over Versailles – 42 to 0
Camden:
Camdenton wins Over Battle (Columbia) – 20 to 0
Laclede:
Lebanon falls to Nixa – 56 to 12
Miller:
School of the Osage wins over California – 30 to 7
Morgan:
Eldon falls to Hallsville – 38 to -29
Versailles falls to Warsaw – 42 to 0
Pulaski:
Waynesville falls to Ozark – 27 to 19